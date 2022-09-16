Squid Game Creator Wants This Superstar to Appear in Show

Leonardo DiCaprio has been given the green light to join the cast of Squid Game.
During a Sept. 16 media conference celebrating the Netflix show's Emmy wins, director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed the new episodes will still be set in Korea for the time being. "There will be no known Hollywood actor in season two," he shared, according to Deadline. "That's not in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in season three."
However, Dong-Hyuk won't let go of the idea of casting the Titanic star. "Leonardo DiCaprio did say he's a big fan of Squid Game," he teased, "so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games. We have already joked about that."
Whether DiCaprio will take Dong-Hyuk up on the offer is yet to be seen, but the Academy Award-winner has plenty of time to make his decision, as season two isn't expected to premiere until 2024.
Fans are eagerly awaiting new episodes of Squid Game, which has been applauded by the masses and critics. The hit Netflix series took home six Emmy awards, with Lee Jung-jae accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Dong-hyuk being recognized for Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series.
Dong-hyuk admitted at the media conference that he's "feeling the pressure" as they gear up to film season two, which will see the players compete in a new round of games.
However, Dong-hyuk said he's not willing to share more details about the new season, for fear of spoiling the viewing experience. "I beg you not to write articles about the games because the audience needs to feel the suspense and thrill of what's coming next," he joked with reporters. "If I get too drunk and babble, I ask you to suffocate me to stop me from giving spoilers."
The first season of Squid Game is streaming now on Netflix.