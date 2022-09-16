Squid Game Creator Wants This Superstar to Appear in Show

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told reporters that Leonardo DiCaprio is a fan of the Netflix series, sharing that he wants the star to appear in future seasons.

By Cydney Contreras Sep 16, 2022 4:20 PMTags
TVLeonardo DiCaprioCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Timothee Chalamet REVEALS Leonardo DiCaprio's Career Advice

Leonardo DiCaprio has been given the green light to join the cast of Squid Game.

During a Sept. 16 media conference celebrating the Netflix show's Emmy wins, director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed the new episodes will still be set in Korea for the time being. "There will be no known Hollywood actor in season two," he shared, according to Deadline. "That's not in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in season three."

However, Dong-Hyuk won't let go of the idea of casting the Titanic star. "Leonardo DiCaprio did say he's a big fan of Squid Game," he teased, "so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games. We have already joked about that."

Whether DiCaprio will take Dong-Hyuk up on the offer is yet to be seen, but the Academy Award-winner has plenty of time to make his decision, as season two isn't expected to premiere until 2024

photos
What You Should Watch After Squid Game

Fans are eagerly awaiting new episodes of Squid Game, which has been applauded by the masses and critics. The hit Netflix series took home six Emmy awards, with Lee Jung-jae accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Dong-hyuk being recognized for Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series.

 

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Dong-hyuk admitted at the media conference that he's "feeling the pressure" as they gear up to film season two, which will see the players compete in a new round of games. 

However, Dong-hyuk said he's not willing to share more details about the new season, for fear of spoiling the viewing experience. "I beg you not to write articles about the games because the audience needs to feel the suspense and thrill of what's coming next," he joked with reporters. "If I get too drunk and babble, I ask you to suffocate me to stop me from giving spoilers."

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing

2

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Extreme Lengths She'll Take for Beauty

3

Jesse Powell's Sister Sends Message to Supporters After His Death

The first season of Squid Game is streaming now on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing

2

Jesse Powell's Sister Sends Message to Supporters After His Death

3

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Extreme Lengths She'll Take for Beauty

4

See Nikki & Brie Bella Trash Talk in Celebrity Beef Sneak Peek

5

Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Miscarriage Was a Life-Saving Abortion

Latest News

Exclusive

Quantum Leap Stars Share Their Real-Life Time Travel Fantasies

The MixtapE! Presents Becky G, Charlie Puth and More New Music Musts

Exclusive

Miranda Kerr Says Co-Parenting With Orlando Bloom "Falls Into Place"

Valencia Prime Dead at 25 After Collapsing Mid-Performance

Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi, Nieces on Magical Disney Trip

JoJo Siwa Claps Back After TikToker Makes Fun of Chuck E. Cheese Date

Exclusive

Oliver Hudson's Parents Are Big Fans of The Cleaning Lady