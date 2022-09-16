See Nikki and Brie Bella Trash Talk Each Other in the Celebrity Beef Kitchen

There's nothing like a bit of sibling competition.
Sisters Nikki and Brie Bella are going from fighting in the WWE ring to fighting in the kitchen on the Sept. 20 episode of Celebrity Beef, and E! has your first look at the twins' stir fry showdown.
The Total Bellas stars swap places for a special "Twin Magic" round, the winner of which gets a special advantage later on in the competition. And unlike Nikki, who is using her time to sabotage her sister's dish, Brie plays nice and helps Nikki out.
"How's the hater doing over there?" Nikki asks from across the room, to which Brie responds, "I'm improving your station over here."
Sensing some tension in the kitchen, host Joel McHale decides the "Twin Magic" is doing more harm than good. "Now, the respectful thing to do is to just let them be, but I didn't sign up for this show to be respectful," he jokes before ringing the bell to end the round. "I did it to pay for my mountain of gambling debts."
The sisters continue to bicker as they return to their original spots and see the other's cutting work. "[Nikki] kind of actually messed things up for me," Brie observes. "I was extremely disappointed with the peas."
"Well, there's an easy way to fix that," Nikki retorts, walking over to her sister's stove and stealing her pot of peas.
Despite Brie's best efforts, Nikki was also upset with what her sister did to her ingredients, calling the work she did "basic."
Joel, however, doesn't believe the Nikki. As he tells her, "I feel like she did a good job but you're not gonna admit it."
Her response? "She's kind of like a basic bitch. She's trying to make stir fry seem like it's Iron Chef over here."
Now that is a burn. See more of Nikki and Brie's shenanigans in the above clip, and tune in on Sept. 20 to see which sister will emerge victorious.
Celebrity Beef airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on E!.