Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $280 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When someone asks why you have "so many bags," they just don't get it. You need different accessories for every occasion. When you're going to work, a large tote is ideal for your laptop, water bottle, and other small essentials. For a night out, you don't need all of that stuff. A small crossbody bag does the trick. You will have room for all of the necessities and you can go hands-free, wearing it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. It's all about the options, right? And, of course, we can't forget about the prices. Unfortunately, we all aren't blessed with an unlimited handbag budget. If you love a good deal, you're in luck because there's a 24-hour flash sale at Kate Spade.
You can get the Kate Spade Harlow Crossbody for just $59. Normally, this bag costs $280, but there's a today-only deal that you cannot miss. A 79% discount is just too good to pass up, right?
Kate Spade Harlow Crossbody
Carry your most important items without the extra bulk. It has interior and exterior pockets to help you separate your keys or another essential from the rest of your stuff. This bag is on sale in four stunning colorways: pink, navy, black, and beige.
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.
Kate Spade Harlow Crossbody Reviews
A shopper raved, "Love this classic bag! I have several different colors. Great size, comfortable to wear, you can't go wrong with this one!"
Another shared, "This is my favorite crossbody. I love the deep outside my pocket. The pebbled leather is very classy. The inside is also perfect. At first I was worried that it was too large but then I used it and I wish I would have bought all the colors as it is jo longer available. Mine is warm beige."
This purse is the perfect size. The crossbody features makes it very secure and comfortable to travel and shop with.
Someone else reviewed, "I recently bought this for the summer. I have it in black and needed a lighter color. Love it! It's the perfect size to hold my phone ,keys, small wallet, makeup and checkbook. Quality construction, comfortable and a great color."
Another shopper said, "I purchased this item in a lovely shade of pink and have used it all summer - it's fabulous!"
"Perfect size and such a cute crossbody," a shopper wrote.
Another reviewed, "Exactly as pictured, beautiful color, have gotten several compliments."
If you're looking for more affordable finds, check out Kourtney Kardashian's boohoo collection, which has prices starting at $6.