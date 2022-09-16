Rosie O’Donnell Says She Was “Hurt” By Ellen DeGeneres’ Past Comments About Her

Watch : A League of Their Own EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell's Impactful Cameo

Rosie O'Donnell is clearing the air about her strained relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

During the Sept. 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the American Gigolo actress—who hosted The Rosie O'Donnell Show from 1996 to 2002 and later fronted The Rosie Show before it got canceled in 2012 after one season due to low ratings—discussed why she never appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and why she and Ellen are not close friends today.

"After my show went off the air, and hers was coming on the air, Larry King was on with Ellen and he said, 'Whatever happened to Rosie O'Donnell? Her show went down the tubes. She came out as a lesbian and disappeared,'" Rosie shared. "And Ellen said, and I'm quoting, 'I don't know Rosie. We're not friends.'"

Rosie—who was married to ex-wife Kelli Carpenter at the time—said she was confused why Ellen would say that she did not know her because she appeared as a guest on the Rosie O'Donnell Show in the ‘90s.