Prince Harry Allowed to Wear His Military Uniform After All for Queen Elizabeth II's Vigil

Watch : Prince Harry REACTS to Military Uniform Controversy

Queen Elizabeth II is gone, but her legacy carries on through her loved ones.

That includes Her Majesty's eight grandchildren—Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn—who will stand vigil beside her coffin in Westminster Hall on the evening of Sept. 17, E! News has learned.

William will stand at the head of the coffin while Harry will stand at the foot, and it is the request of their father King Charles III that both the Princes of Wales and the Duke of Sussex be in uniform for the 15-minute vigil, E! News has learned. Although the offer has been extended to Harry to wear his uniform this weekend, the duke has not publicly shared his response.

As a non-working member of the royal family, Harry—who announced in 2020 that he and Meghan Markle were stepping back from their positions as senior royals—has not been allowed to wear his military uniform to the ceremonial events during the period of mourning the Queen. Although, Harry—who served in the British Army for 10 years and undertook two operational tours of Afghanistan—did wear his military medals while walking in the procession of the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Sept. 14.