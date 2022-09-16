Prince Harry Allowed to Wear His Military Uniform After All for Queen Elizabeth II's Vigil

Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren, including Prince Harry, will stand vigil at her coffin in Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, E! News has learned.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 16, 2022 12:51 PMTags
RoyalsPrince HarryQueen Elizabeth IICelebrities
Watch: Prince Harry REACTS to Military Uniform Controversy

Queen Elizabeth II is gone, but her legacy carries on through her loved ones.

That includes Her Majesty's eight grandchildren—Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn—who will stand vigil beside her coffin in Westminster Hall on the evening of Sept. 17, E! News has learned. 

William will stand at the head of the coffin while Harry will stand at the foot, and it is the request of their father King Charles III that both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex be in uniform for the 15-minute vigil, E! News has learned. Although the offer has been extended to Harry to wear his uniform this weekend, the duke has not publicly shared his response.

As a non-working member of the royal family, Harry—who announced in 2020 that he and Meghan Markle were stepping back from their positions as senior royals—has not been allowed to wear his military uniform to the ceremonial events during the period of mourning the Queen. Although, Harry—who served in the British Army for 10 years and undertook two operational tours of Afghanistan—did wear his military medals while walking in the procession of the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Sept. 14.

photos
Prince William, Prince Harry and More Royals Honor Queen Elizabeth II in Procession

In a statement, a spokesperson for Harry expressed his desire for the focus to remain on the queen.

"Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother," the statement read. "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Miscarriage Was a Life-Saving Abortion

2

Love Is Blind’s Kyle & Deepti Finally Confirm Romance

3

Michelle Branch Gets Candid About Her Marriage To Patrick Carney

While Prince Andrew is also a non-working member of the royal family and has not been wearing his military uniform, a spokesperson for the King told NBC News earlier this week that the Duke of York, who served in the Royal Navy for 22 years, would be allowed to wear his uniform as a special mark of respect for the Queen at her final vigil.

Andrew stepped back from his royal duties in 2019 after noting his "former association with Jeffrey Epstein" had "become a major disruption" to his family's work, and had his military titles stripped earlier this year after a judge rejected his motion to dismiss a sexual abuse lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Andrew (Andrew and Virginia later reached a settlement).  

As for the rest of the Queen's grandchildren, they will be in morning coat and dark formal dress with decorations for the vigil. William will be flanked by Zara and Peter, and Harry will be flanked by Beatrice and Eugenie, with Louise and James at the middle of the coffin.

E! News has learned that the queen's grandchildren are very keen to pay their respects to Her Majesty—who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8—at the invitation of the King, just like their parents are doing the night before.

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Miscarriage Was a Life-Saving Abortion

2

Love Is Blind’s Kyle & Deepti Finally Confirm Romance

3

Michelle Branch Gets Candid About Her Marriage To Patrick Carney

4
Exclusive

Miranda Kerr Says Co-Parenting With Orlando Bloom "Falls Into Place"

5
Exclusive

Tyler Stanaland Said He & Brittany Snow Have "Different" Worlds

Latest News

It’s the Season to Rock Princess Diana's Biker Shorts & Sweater Look

Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian Confirms Kardashians Season 3 Is Filming

Love Is Blind’s Kyle & Deepti Finally Confirm Romance

Exclusive

Why Real Girlfriends in Paris' Victoria Is at a "Boiling Point"

Exclusive

Bachelorette Finale Preview: Tino Has a "Shocking Secret"

Exclusive

Sins of Our Mother's Director Talks Fallout of Lori Vallow Case

Exclusive

Quantum Leap Stars Share Their Real-Life Time Travel Fantasies