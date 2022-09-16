Offset Explains Why It’s “Harder” Than Ever to Get Cardi B Presents

Watch : Cardi B & Offset Welcome Baby No. 2

What do you get the girl who has everything?

Ahead of Cardi B's 30th birthday on Oct. 11, this is the question her husband Offset has been asking himself. After all, for the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's birthday last year, Offset bought a mega mansion in the Dominican Republic—so it's safe to say the pressure is on.



"These are the hard times," he exclusively told E! News. "First off, she has everything. Second off, she doesn't want anything. Third off, I'm gonna get her something because she deserves it. It's getting harder and harder."



Although it may be getting harder to top his own surprises, the 30-year-old is putting a lot of thought into his next purchase.

"I'm trying to move her towards gifts—that's why I bought her a home last year because they mean more or last more and it's a great investment," he said. "Made a lot of money from the houses we've got now, and it's like, I'm trying to stay at that angle. But it's hard. Like for Christmas, we buy the kids and family stuff—we don't always get on each other."