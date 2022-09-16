Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Visits Him on the Football Field for the First Time

Brittany Mahomes brought daughter Sterling out to the football field to see Sterling’s dad, Patrick Mahomes. Learn about the sweet moment when Patrick came over to see them.

We can field the love.

Patrick Mahomes' 18-month-old daughter Sterling, who he shares with wife Brittany Mahomes, was recently on the sidelines cheering her dad on.

"Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!!" Brittany wrote in a Sept. 15 post. "Her first time on the field to see him."

The sweet message was paired with an array of photos from Sterling's outing at the football field—including some shots with her mom and even a video of Patrick running over to give both Sterling and Brittany a kiss.

The little one was decked out in the perfect Kansas City Chiefs attire with a red tutu, sparkly sneakers and a jean jacket, which had "Mahomes," "Daddy" and "15" on it. As for Brittany, she sported white sneakers and a red dress which showed off her baby bump.

Back in May, Brittany and Patrick announced that they are expecting their second child. At the time, the high school sweethearts posted photos with Sterling wearing a t-shirt that read, "I have a secret to tell you" and holding up a sign that read "Big sister duties coming soon."

Just one month later, the duo shared that they are expecting a little boy. The pair announced the baby's sex by posting a video of their gender reveal stunt, which featured firing blue paint using squirt guns. In the clip, Sterling changed into a blue shirt and bow to honor her little brother.

Instagram

It's safe to say he has scored a winning big sister.

