Kim Kardashian Reveals One Item North West Is Getting in Kris Jenner’s Will

Watch : Kim Kardashian Spitting Out Shot Goes VIRAL

Talk about a prized possession.

North West has a special item saved for her in Kris Jenner's will. Kim Kardashian revealed that North will receive a crystal Chanel purse shaped like a LEGO—and it all started with a plot twist in Paris.

During a Sept. 15 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Kim recalled a time when she was eight months pregnant with North and about to do her first photo shoot with designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Now, an opportunity like that is exciting enough as is—but there was a special rumor that had Kim on the edge of her seat: "The big myth is that he'll give you a bag on set if it's like your first photo shoot with him."

Kim shared that she was dreaming of what purse she would receive, but once she got to the shoot, a different story unfolded.

"He comes a few hours later," Kim said of Karl. "Then, in walks none other than Kris Jenner decked in head-to-toe vintage Chanel."