Martha Stewart Proclaims That Pete Davidson Is Having the Time of His Life

Martha Stewart might have an eligible bachelor on her podcast soon.
The lifestyle guru's son she never had, more famously known as Pete Davidson, is booked and busy but could still make an appearance on the Martha Stewart podcast.
"He's doing two movies at the present time," Martha told E! News during an interview to promote her Green Mountain Coffee Roasters partnership. "And he's agreed to do my podcast, supposedly."
And when it comes to fans' burning questions about the comedian, who recently split from Kim Kardashian, Martha teased, "I'll find out everything you want to know on the podcast, which is aired on iHeartRadio and an Apple [Podcasts], too. But I'm excited to talk to him."
While it's TBD on when her chat with Pete will go down, she did give some insight on how he's doing these days.
"He's having the time of his life," Martha exclusively told E! News. "This guy is a talented actor [and] comedian, and who is a bon vivant at the same time. He's fun."
Martha told the Daily Mail on Aug. 12 that she invited the comedian to join her on a podcast episode after a viral meme suggested Pete could or is already dating the 81-year-old following his break up from Kim. (Spoiler alert: He's not.)
Relationship rumors aside, Pete isn't the only celebrity that's made a surprise presence on Martha's radar. The businesswoman also recalled meeting late James Bond actor Sean Connery "years and years ago."
"He was sitting in a limousine on Park Avenue and I was going to a 7:30 meeting," she remembered. "I was a stockbroker. And he opened the door and there sitting there in that car is Sean Connery. And he said, ‘Would you care to get in?'"
Martha continued, "And I said, ‘Of course I care to get in, but I have a meeting in four minutes and I have to go to the meeting. Bye!' That was a mistake."
Even with her stockbroker days behind her, Martha still gets up "really early" in the morning. She cannot leave with house without a glass of green juice and a cup of coffee, and she's particularly indulging in one of three Green Mountain Coffee Roasters' all-natural flavors—the pumpkin spice blend.
"[It] is so delicious and so appropriate for the oncoming autumnal season," Martha said. "And I am so looking forward to it because I really like autumn and I'm so tired of the hot summer, that this is just the nicest way to welcome fall."