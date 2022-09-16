Why Kanye West Is Ending His Partnership With Gap

Watch : Kanye West DEFENDS Selling Clothes in Construction Bags

Instead of no more parties in L.A., Kanye West is declaring no more business with Gap.

His Yeezy fashion empire is ending its collaboration with the retailer after their initial hopes to "disrupt retail" with the line Yeezy Gap, according to Kanye's attorney Nicholas Gravante Jr. The lawyer said in a statement to E! News that the move comes after the company left Kanye with "no choice but to terminate their collaboration agreement because of GAP's substantial noncompliance."

"Ye had diligently tried to work through these issues with GAP both directly and through counsel. He has gotten nowhere." Gravante wrote. "GAP's substantial noncompliance with its contractual obligations has been costly. Ye will now promptly move forward to make up for lost time by opening Yeezy retail stores."

Kanye spoke to CNBC's Closing Bell on Sept. 15 about ending business with the company over what he alleged were product pricing issues, lack of Yeezy Gap stores and not meeting contractual commitments. The "I Love It" rapper referred to himself as someone who could've helped Gap out of financial tribulations.