How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral on TV and Online

More than a week after Queen Elizabeth II's passing, the late monarch's funeral will be broadcast live.
Her Majesty's funeral will take place on Sept. 19, with the royal family laying her to rest at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II—who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8—made history as the longest reigning monarch. Although many around the world will be traveling to pay their respects, the event will also be able to view from home.
For more information on how you can tune in to the Queen's funeral, read on:
When is Queen Elizabeth's Funeral and When Does it Start?
Funeral proceedings will commence at 5:34 a.m. EST on Monday, Sept. 19 with King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry scheduled to arrive at the Houses of Parliament to escort her body to Westminster Abbey. Shortly after, the Queen's coffin will be departing the Houses of Parliament on a gun carriage with the trio and other royals to follow on foot.
How Can I Watch Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral?
E! News will be live streaming the day on the eonline.com homepage and the E! News app. The stream will be split into two parts with a two hour break between the two parts. The first will start at 5:34 a.m. EST and end at 8 a.m. EST. The second part will start at 10 a.m. EST and broadcast until 2:30 p.m. EST.
For those with cable TV, live coverage of the funeral is expected to air on NBC, CNN, ABC and Fox News. It will also be televised on British channels in the U.K. such as BBC One, BBC News and Sky News.
What Will Be Televised?
After Charles, William and Harry arrive along with other royal members and public figures, the State Funeral service will commence at approximately 6 a.m. EST. Once the funeral is over, the Queen will be transferred from gun carriage to a hearse at Wellington Arch, which will head to Windsor.
Then, the royals will be escorting her to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for a committal service. Her burial, however, will be a private family affair and will not be televised.
Where Will the Queen Be Buried?
Queen Elizabeth II will be buried at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle, alongside her parents George VI and Queen Elizabeth. Her husband Prince Philip was also buried there following his death in April 2021.
Who Will Be at the Queen's Funeral?
In addition to the King, the Queen's three other children: Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward are also expected to attend. Prince William and Harry are expected to be joined by their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. William and Kate's children: Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George are also anticipated to be at the event.
Aside from the royal members, a senior White House official confirmed to NBC News' Savannah Guthrie that President Joe Biden will attend the funeral.
Read more details about the Queen's funeral here.