How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral on TV and Online

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey

More than a week after Queen Elizabeth II's passing, the late monarch's funeral will be broadcast live.

Her Majesty's funeral will take place on Sept. 19, with the royal family laying her to rest at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II—who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8—made history as the longest reigning monarch. Although many around the world will be traveling to pay their respects, the event will also be able to view from home.

For more information on how you can tune in to the Queen's funeral, read on:

When is Queen Elizabeth's Funeral and When Does it Start?

Funeral proceedings will commence at 5:34 a.m. EST on Monday, Sept. 19 with King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry scheduled to arrive at the Houses of Parliament to escort her body to Westminster Abbey. Shortly after, the Queen's coffin will be departing the Houses of Parliament on a gun carriage with the trio and other royals to follow on foot.