The LadyGang Co-Hosts Spill All the Juicy Details Behind Their Lady Secrets Tour

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
Ladies, the best kept secret tour in town is about to be revealed.
For more than seven years, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek have been building a community and making women feel less alone with their LadyGang podcast.
In fact, their weekly girl chat has sparked Facebook groups, best-selling books and a fabulous fashion line. Now, the LadyGang is hitting the road and launching their Lady Secrets tour that promises to be the ultimate girls' night out.
"We're doing a version of the live podcast that is unlike any podcast," Keltie exclusively shared with E! News. "Of course we're doing our basics—Ask the LadyGang, Good Week, Bad Week—but we also have the Wheel of Secrets. When we spin it, it's going to end on someone's secret. We have to share that with the audience."
But wait, there's more!
Attendees in select cities will enjoy special celebrity guests or an eligible bachelor that the LadyGang wants to share with audience members. Plus, a Shania Twain sing-along helps end the night.
"You're gonna walk out feeling lighter of your shame because you shared your secrets," Keltie added. "You're going to feel like you had a good laugh and you're going to feel like you had a fun time."
It's the perfect project for a group of ladies who are releasing their new book, Lady Secrets, on Sept. 20. After hearing from fans that they wanted more crazy stories from the ladies, this group got to work and produced what they call "real, raw and ridiculous confessions of womanhood."
"We're digging deep into our souls, maybe some repressed memories, maybe things we wanted to forget about forever and we're exposing some of our deepest, darkest secrets," Jac shared. "That's part of the book and then the other part of the book is the fact that the LadyGang has been so much bigger than the three of us. It's all about our community."
After inviting listeners to share their secrets through a hotline, Keltie, Becca and Jac listened to some OMG-worthy stories that were too wild not to share.
"We're kind of letting all of our girls free the weight from the secrets from their shoulders," Jac shared. "And we're realizing that we're more similar than we have ever thought."
As the ladies hit the road from now until Nov. 6, keep scrolling to learn more behind-the-scenes secrets of the tour. Plus, find out when they're coming to your town here.
Want more backstage access? Here's how Tom Sandoval and the MOST Extras became music's must-see cover band. Plus, find out how Old Dominion's big summer set them up for one sweet future.