Here’s What Tyler Stanaland Has Said About His and Brittany Snow’s "Different" Worlds

Watch : Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland SPLIT After 2 Years of Marriage

Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow's romance has stopped sounding, well, pitch perfect.

After more than two years of marriage, the pair have parted ways. "We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives," they wrote on Instagram. "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie."

Before they publicly announced their separation on Sept. 14, Tyler had previously given some insight into his dynamic with Brittany ahead of Selling The OC's Aug. 24 debut—and what tips she had for him about being on the reality series.

During the Netflix Open House on June 23, the 33-year-old told E! News that when it came to him and Brittany, "You can't really compare our two worlds."

"There's really not much advice that she can give me. What she does is very different," Tyler told E! News. "I think what we're doing is actually giving you a look into our real lives."