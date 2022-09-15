Mariah Carey Shares Insight Into Her Bond With Duchess Meghan Markle

Watch : Mariah Carey Opens Up About Bonding With Meghan Markle

Mariah Carey is sharing an inside look into her friendship with Meghan Markle—and we are obsessed with it.

Both the "Fantasy" singer and the Duchess of Sussex are biracial women, a similarity that Carey says she keeps in mind.

"There are some similarities, like being biracial. I tend to dwell on that topic because I just can't get over it," she said during a Sept. 15 interview with Variety. "It's always a thing, whether I bring it up or someone else does. I assume that's why it was interesting for she and I to talk for her podcast."

The Grammy winner shared that, growing up, she didn't always feel like she belonged. "I didn't fit in. You know, it would be more of the Black area of town or then you could be where my mom chose to live, were the more, the white neighborhoods. And I didn't fit in," she began. "As mixed woman, because I always thought it should be okay to say I'm mixed. Like it should be okay to say that. But people want you to choose."