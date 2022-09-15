Mariah Carey Shares Insight Into Her Bond With Duchess Meghan Markle

Mariah Carey is sharing an inside look into her friendship with Meghan Markle—and we are obsessed with it.
Both the "Fantasy" singer and the Duchess of Sussex are biracial women, a similarity that Carey says she keeps in mind.
"There are some similarities, like being biracial. I tend to dwell on that topic because I just can't get over it," she said during a Sept. 15 interview with Variety. "It's always a thing, whether I bring it up or someone else does. I assume that's why it was interesting for she and I to talk for her podcast."
The Grammy winner shared that, growing up, she didn't always feel like she belonged. "I didn't fit in. You know, it would be more of the Black area of town or then you could be where my mom chose to live, were the more, the white neighborhoods. And I didn't fit in," she began. "As mixed woman, because I always thought it should be okay to say I'm mixed. Like it should be okay to say that. But people want you to choose."
Carey and Markle also bonded over how the public views them during an Aug. 30 episode of Markle's podcast Archetypes. "There are so many misconceptions about her and about me—you can't even realize how many misconceptions," she explained.
However, when it comes to rumors of being a "diva," the "Obsessed" singer jokingly called out her friend to embrace the label with her. Carey teased, "You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan."
Although Carey may not mind a "diva" title, there is one title she is not taking on amist the Nov. 1 release of her long-anticipated fairy tale book, The Christmas Princess. Carey's iconic version of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has landed her the "Queen of Christmas" title, but she doesn't necessarily agree.
"I have not taken that title, but this has become a thing," she revealed.
"Other people have said this to me, and about me. And the book is about a little girl who discovers that she has this connection to Christmas."
