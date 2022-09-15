Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Why New National Treasure Role Is Right Up Her Alley

Watch : Catherine Zeta-Jones on Joining New National Treasure Series

The National Treasure series has secured a Hollywood treasure.

In an exclusive interview with E! News at the D23 expo, Catherine Zeta-Jones shared what National Treasure fans can expect from her upcoming role on Disney+'s spin-off series, titled National Treasure: Edge of History.

After calling the film franchise "memorable, fun, iconic and legendary," Catherine promised that the new series will be as well, adding, "It's a lot of fun. We take that concept; we really bring it into today."

And, as the Chicago actress shared with E! News, there are plenty of changes to expect, including her character. "I don't play a character that was in those movies," she explained. "So it was just a lot of fun for me. I just had a ball."

Mentioning that the role is "right up my alley", as she too is a history buff since she's "just in search of treasures all the time. I'm always antiquing."

As for what we can expect from the series, it will be "told from the point of view of a young heroine, Jess," according to the official synopsis, "A brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in search of answers about her family—who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure."