Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Glows in First Baby Bump Photo While Expecting Third Child

This sweet snap is like sugar.
Behati Prinsloo gave a glimpse at her pregnant belly as the model awaits the arrival of her and husband Adam Levine's third child.
In a pic shared to Instagram on Sept. 15, Behati posed in the reflection of a window while sporting cargo pants and a graphic tee. Her baby bump can be seen peeking under the shirt as the 34-year-old snapped a pic. She captioned the moment, "Recent."
Earlier this month, People reported that the pair were expanding their family with the addition of baby No. 3. The little one will be joining 5-year-old Dusty Rose Levine, who Adam and Behati welcomed in 2016, and 4-year-old Gio Grace Levine, who they welcomed in 2018.
But even before Gio was born, Adam shared that he had more babies on the brain for their future.
"I want a lot. I thrive in chaos," Adam said during a 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I really genuinely enjoy it."
As for Behati, Adam noted at the time that she shares a similar sentiment. "She was an only child," he said. "She wants like 100 babies, but I don't know if I could do that."
With a goal of 100, Adam and Behati will soon only have 97 more to go! But since that interview, the pair have scaled back their vision of how big they want their family to be. During a 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Behati said that Adam wants five kids, but she isn't too sure.
She noted, "I thought I wanted five, but now I think three or four will be good."