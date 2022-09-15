Michelle Branch Gets Candid About The Current State of Her Marriage To Husband Patrick Carney

Watch : Michelle Branch Files to Divorce Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch is setting the record straight on her marriage to Patrick Carney.

After reflecting on her relationship struggles with her husband that have played out in the media over the past month, the "Everywhere" singer has a message for her fans. "My husband and I have started therapy and I wish we had started iduring tht six months ago," Branch shared on the The Tamron Hall Show on Sept. 15. "I think it's made such a huge difference in such a short amount of time so if there is anyone out there watching this is your sign. If you're thinking about it go talk to someone. It has helped us immensely."

In mid-August, the Grammy winner was arrested for domestic assault after getting into a physical altercation with the musician at their Tennessee home. "What went down that night was so unfortunate. It was like the worst night of my life and then to have that put out in the world as I'm getting ready to put out a record has been a lot," Branch said. "But all I can do is be honest about what I'm going through and what's going on."