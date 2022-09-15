Michelle Branch Gets Candid About The Current State of Her Marriage To Husband Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch is setting the record straight on her marriage to Patrick Carney.
After reflecting on her relationship struggles with her husband that have played out in the media over the past month, the "Everywhere" singer has a message for her fans. "My husband and I have started therapy and I wish we had started iduring tht six months ago," Branch shared on the The Tamron Hall Show on Sept. 15. "I think it's made such a huge difference in such a short amount of time so if there is anyone out there watching this is your sign. If you're thinking about it go talk to someone. It has helped us immensely."
In mid-August, the Grammy winner was arrested for domestic assault after getting into a physical altercation with the musician at their Tennessee home. "What went down that night was so unfortunate. It was like the worst night of my life and then to have that put out in the world as I'm getting ready to put out a record has been a lot," Branch said. "But all I can do is be honest about what I'm going through and what's going on."
The "Breathe" singer, who shares son Rhys, 3, and 6-month-old daughter Willie with the Black Keys drummer—as well as 17-year-old Owen with ex-husband Teddy Landau—said that life stressors played a big role in creating the perfect storm the night of the incident. "I'm only seven months postpartum. Sleep and stress definitely didn't help and I had been out at a birthday party that night. I'd had a few drinks," she explained. "It was like the blocks were stacked in a way that I didn't have time to think about what I was doing."
The singer also reflected on her since-deleted tweet, accusing Carney of cheating on her, which was posted in August before her arrest. She confessed, "It's one of those things you're realizing in real time. I shouldn't have tweeted that." E! News reached out to Carney at the time and did not hear back.
Today the songwriter is hopeful for the future of her marriage and isn't afraid of doing the hard work to keep her family together. "How we were going was unsustainable so maybe this will give us the tools to have a stronger marriage than we've ever had," she shared. "We're rolling up our sleeves and doing the work."