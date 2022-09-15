Kylie Jenner Hopes Daughter Stormi Wears Her Met Gala Dresses to This Milestone Occasion

Watch : Kylie Jenner Treats "Spoiled" Stormi to Lux Shopping Spree

Kylie Jenner has big fashion dreams for her daughter Stormi Webster.

The 4-year-old, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott, is already a budding fashionista. In fact, Kylie is dreaming of her daughter's fashion future and her own closet full of gowns—particularly, her Met Gala gowns.

"I cannot wait to share my entire archive with my daughter when she is older," Kylie told CR Fashion Book for its issue due out on newsstands the week of Sept. 18. "Hopefully she wears one of my Met dresses to prom."

Kylie, 25, graces the newest cover of the fashion mag wearing a bunch of her Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses strung together as a top and a leather bottom. Inside the magazine, the model also poses with some of her favorite brightly colored wigs, and in ‘90s-style uber thin eyebrows with short bangs.

In the feature for CR Fashion Book, Kylie also revealed what fans can expect from the upcoming season of The Kardashians: "It definitely shows an exciting time in my life—the second season focuses on me getting back to my life and work after having a baby. I'm excited to share that journey with viewers."