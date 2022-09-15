Kylie Jenner Hopes Daughter Stormi Wears Her Met Gala Dresses to This Milestone Occasion

Kylie Jenner has big fashion dreams for her daughter Stormi Webster.
The 4-year-old, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott, is already a budding fashionista. In fact, Kylie is dreaming of her daughter's fashion future and her own closet full of gowns—particularly, her Met Gala gowns.
"I cannot wait to share my entire archive with my daughter when she is older," Kylie told CR Fashion Book for its issue due out on newsstands the week of Sept. 18. "Hopefully she wears one of my Met dresses to prom."
Kylie, 25, graces the newest cover of the fashion mag wearing a bunch of her Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses strung together as a top and a leather bottom. Inside the magazine, the model also poses with some of her favorite brightly colored wigs, and in ‘90s-style uber thin eyebrows with short bangs.
In the feature for CR Fashion Book, Kylie also revealed what fans can expect from the upcoming season of The Kardashians: "It definitely shows an exciting time in my life—the second season focuses on me getting back to my life and work after having a baby. I'm excited to share that journey with viewers."
Kylie and Travis welcomed their second child together, a boy originally named Wolf Webster, in February. On Sept. 8, Kylie appeared on The Late Late Show alongside mom Kris Jenner, and revealed that she and Travis haven't officially legally changed Wolf's name yet.
As for Stormi, she's already proved she's inherited her mom's love for high-end fashion. In August 2022, Kylie took her daughter on an epic shopping spree at the upscale department store Harrod's in London. The mother-daughter pair had a private shopping experience complete with Christian Dior handbags, Nike shoes, Burberry hats and more. Kylie posted a video of the outing in her Instagram Stories at the time, saying, "You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!" Stormi can be heard saying "Mommy, I'm going to try them on."
To see more of the life of Kylie, season two of Hulu's The Kardashians premieres on Sept. 22.