Why Camila Mendes Says She Has to "Pay the Price" for Her Coveted Eyebrows

Camila Mendes may have enviable eyebrows, but she admitted that they require an annoying amount of upkeep, saying, "There's a downside to having full eyebrows."

Camila Mendes' enviable eyebrows are a blessing and a curse.

While many dream of having bushy brows (especially after plucking them into skinny arches in the '90s), the Riverdale star recently explained how one of her best beauty features requires an annoying amount of maintenance. 

"Every day that I go to hair and makeup, I have to sit in front of a mirror with a pair of tweezers and pluck," Camila told InStyle in an interview published on Sept. 15. "There's not a single day that I don't."

As the 28-year-old put it, "There's a downside to having full eyebrows."

"It's not like it's just perfect right here and no hair anywhere else," she continued. "No, I pay the price."

And even though Camila isn't growing out her brows more than they need to be, she opened up about she's "outgrowing" the hit CW series—which is ending its run after season seven.

"Any sort of creative artist seeks new challenges," the Do Revenge actress said, "and there's a point in time when something ceases to be challenging. I think everyone's just ready for that next chapter."

Camila is also aware of the show's devoted fan base, noting, "Everyone's always like, yeah, 'Free the Riverdale actors' or whatever, but I think ultimately, we're all going to be sad when it's over."

Lars Niki/Getty Images for POPSUGAR and Reed Exhibitions

Despite being ready to move on from Riverdale, Camila made it clear that her special bond with castmates Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch will never fade.

"They're like my sisters—we've all seen parts of each other that no one else has seen," she shared. "It's like family—you don't choose them. Maybe these aren't people that I would've been friends with had I just met them once at a party, but we're bonded by this experience."

