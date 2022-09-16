Exclusive

Married to Medicine: See Toya and Audra's Fight Get Physical in Shocking Sneak Peek

It's not a holly, jolly Christmas for Married to Medicine's Toya Bush-Harris and Audra Frimpong. Get an exclusive sneak peek at their intense holiday party fight on the show's Sept. 18 episode.

These Married to Medicine stars are ready to rumble.

Tensions between Toya Bush-Harris and first-time cast member Audra Frimpong come to a head on the Bravo series' Sept. 18 episode, and E! News has your exclusive first look at their explosive fight.

While attending co-star Quad Webb's Christmas party, Toya takes the opportunity to confront Anila Sajja and her friends about a rumor they supposedly spread, which accused her of sleeping with multiple men "in the neighborhood."

Toya even tells Anila's mother, Manjula, about the rumor. Surprised by her daughter's actions, she tells her, "Stop it, Anila."

While Toya's husband, Dr. Eugene Harris, tries to calm her down, she instead chooses to go after Audra next.

"And this one, she looking up our s--t on real estate trying to see how much we made," Toya states. Audra reminds her cast mate that she is a real estate attorney, to which Toya claps back, "But we didn't hire you, bitch."

Dr. Simone Whitmore then loses it when they break out into a full-on yelling match. "This Christmas party has basically turned into the Fourth of July," she jokes in a confessional, "'cus there ain't nothing but fireworks going up, popping out tonight. That's it."

As the argument goes on, Audra gets too close for Toya's comfort, so she retaliates by smacking her in the face. The action results in a full-on fistfight, which luckily is promptly broken up by their husbands and other party attendees.

"Oh my god, like, what the hell?!" Quad reacts in a confessional. "These bitches come to my house and tear my s--t up. You break [it], you pay for it, and I don't take payment plans."

Watch the dramatic moment play out in the full clip above.

Married to Medicine airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past episodes now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

