All the Platform Shoes You Need for Fall Starting at $10

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Trending now for fall: chunky, platform shoes in a variety of styles. Whether it's a chunky sandal or loafer or a platform boot or heel, you're going to want to add these styles to your fall wardrobe. Even platform slippers are a popular style that's here to stay this season, so you can be cozy while staying on-trend. The best part? These styles start at just $10.
These chunky styles will be the perfect ways to complete your '90s or preppy school girl outfits this season, as these are two of the biggest trends right now. We can't wait to pair our platform loafers with high socks and our platform boots with tights and mini skirts all season long.
Scroll below for all the platform shoes you need for fall from Amazon, Steve Madden, Ugg, and more.
CELNEPHO Penny Loafers for Women,Comfort Square Toe Slip On Mid Chunky Heel Platform Mary Janes Dress Shoes Oxfords
Starting at just $10, we love these chunky loafers that come in this trending dark wine red color plus six other colors and versions.
Slinky30 Black
We love the '90s vibes these platform sandals are giving us. They're perfect for fall, as '90s style is a big trend this season.
JLo Jennifer Lopez Emalee Bootie
Everyone needs a go-to bootie for fall, especially when it's a style that's on sale for just $30. Channel your inner JLo this fall with this super versatile bootie.
Soda Account ~ Women Open Toe Two Bands Lug sole Fashion Block Heel Sandals with Adjustable Ankle Strap
Before it gets too cold, we're pairing these platform sandals with a maxi skirt and leather jacket. For just $26, this style is the perfect transition shoe to get you from summer to fall.
Ugg Disquette Slipper
The best thing about dropping temperatures is that we get to wear cozy styles. Whether we're on a coffee run, grocery store trip, or chilling at home, we can't wait to slip into these warm, comfy Uggs this fall. We're especially obsessed with this chestnut color.
Tero Black Platform Lug Sole Boots
We love a chunky lug sole. These boots are so versatile, as you can pair them with skinny jeans or tights and a mini skirt to rock the school girl trend.
Circus by Sam Edelman Women's Emelia Loafer
These loafers are adorable, and they come in four unique colors, including a burgundy and orchid.
Vince Camuto Haydorn Platform Mule
These suede platform mules are giving us the best Y2K-chic vibes. This color is trending for fall, and so is this style. Whether you're going to a boujee brunch or dinner, these will be your go-to shoes this season. The best part? They're on sale now.
Sinclair Milled Nappa Leather Platform Boots
Channel your inner edgy '90s fashionista in these chic Doc Martens featuring a unique zipper.
Dsevht Chunky Platform Sandals for Women, Slip On Square Toe Platform Mules with High Heel
Chunky heels like these ones are trending, especially with celebrities. Rock these on vacation or for a night out this season.
Dr. Martens Holly Platform Oxford
The platform on these Doc Martens elevates the classic loafer in this Holly Oxford shoe style. We can't wait to wear these with high socks or tights and a mini skirt this fall.
Vomira Punk Platform Boots for Women Chunky High Heel Elastic Ankle Boots Black Block Heel Party Boots
Make a statement in these chic platform high heel boots that are under $30.
Vince Camuto Echika Platform Loafer
We love a platform loafer for fall, and this maroon color is trending now.
Madden Girl Women's Phoennix Loafer
Hop on the loafer trend with these platform shoes that come in two colors. They're so versatile, so you'll wear them time and again this season.