How Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' "Tough" Season 12 Reunion Breaks Tradition

Watch : Erika Jayne APOLOGIZES to Garcelle Beauvais on RHBOH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion is shaping up to be one for the books.

Erika Jayne teased what's to come on the Sept. 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live, admitting "It was a lot."

"It was really trying," she added. "And it was hard to see some family dynamics in front of us."

Seemingly referring to the fallout between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, Erika continued, turning to WWHL host Andy Cohen, "I don't know how you felt about it, but it was tough."

So tough, in fact, that the ladies didn't take a cast picture. "That was a first," Andy said. "And I didn't even kind of push it. I think when you see...you will see why."

Erika was later asked by a fan if the intense Aspen trip ruined any of her friendships, but she surprisingly revealed that the reunion did more damage. "We said a lot of things at the reunion," she added, "and there were some really big developments after that I think had more of an impact."