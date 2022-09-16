Why Venus Williams' Approach to Mental Health Is the Winning Strategy Kids Need to Hear

Watch : Selena Gomez & More Stars Who Opened Up About Mental Health in 2020

To some, Venus Williams may appear to have it all.

She's arguably one of the greatest tennis players of all time and has several successful businesses including a clothing line and interior design company. But whether the 42-year-old is celebrating her accomplishments on the court or in the boardroom, Venus believes it wouldn't be possible without focusing on her mental health.

"If your mental health is not in a position that is allowing you to make you live your dreams and just live a regular life, then you aren't able to be happy," Venus exclusively shared with E! News. "Being happy is one of the most underrated feelings. When people think of what might make them happy, they might think jobs or money or more things, but those aren't the things that will make you happy. Just working on your general happiness makes you happy."

Throughout her childhood, Venus remembers mental health being a conversation in her family. According to the Olympic gold medalist, her parents prioritized things "that helped to make you happy" like being confident in yourself, not falling into peer pressure and having a strong support system.