Cardi B Says She's "Growing Up" After Pleading Guilty to Charges Over Strip Club Incident

Watch : Cardi B Pleads Guilty to Charges in 2018 Strip Club Fight

Cardi B is taking responsibility for her actions.

On Sept. 15, the rapper pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges for her role in a 2018 bottle-throwing incident at a strip club in Queens, New York. According to WNBC, who was inside court, Cardi pleaded guilty to assault in third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree. She has agreed to 15 days of community service and will avoid any jail time.

"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions," Cardi said in a statement to E! News. "As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now."

The 29-year-old added, "I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most—the music and my fans."