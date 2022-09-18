Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Sheryl Underwood

Underwood is ready to talk about her health journey.

The Talk co-host revealed she has lost 90 pounds, opening up about the doctor's visit that inspired her to change her lifestyle.

"My lab work: diabetic, pre-diabetic, hypertension, all the things that you hear, especially with women," Underwood told People. "I really wanted to get ahead of it."

The 58-year-old went on to say she considered undergoing gastric bypass surgery, but "when you do it, you have to go through the psychiatrist. You have to go through the dietician," Underwood explained. "But because I worked with the dietician, I lost weight. I didn't lose a significant amount, but I lost to a point where the insurance was not going to pay for it."

Underwood credited Wegovy, an injection she took weekly to suppress her appetite that was given to her by her doctor, as well as "getting more sleep, "drinking more water" and adding fiber to her diet for her weight loss. The TV personality has dropped four dress sizes and hopes to lose another 25 pounds, she said, adding, "I feel amazing."