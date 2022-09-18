Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Dixie D'Amelio shaved her head, Patrick Dempsey dyed his hair blonde and Jason Momoa debuted a bold new tattoo this week.

By Tierney Bricker Sep 18, 2022 10:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHairWeight LossFeaturesTransformation
Watch: Charli & Heidi D'Amelio to Compete on DWTS Season 31

The biggest trend for fall? A major hair change.

Several stars debuted bold transformations this week, including Dixie D'Amelio, who shaved off her signature dark hair, and Patrick Dempsey, the Grey's Anatomy alum surprising fans by dyeing his (mc)dreamy locks platinum blonde. Plus, Lily James said goodbye to her blonde strands, opting for a more seasonally appropriate hue, and a Yellowjackets star attended the 2022 Emmys with a new 'do.

Finally, Jason Momoa showed off his new head tattoo after shaving off some of his long hair recently, and The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood opened up about the health scare that led her to lose 90 pounds. 

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Twitter, Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Patrick Dempsey

OMG, McDreamy is now McBlondey.

The Grey's Anatomy alum looked unrecognizable when he stepped out with platinum blonde hair at the D23 Expo on Sept. 9. There to promote the upcoming Enchanted sequel and to be honored as a Disney Legend, Dempsey revealed to Variety that he dyed his hair to play race car driver Piero Taruffi in the new Ferrari movie.

"I'm known for my hair," the 56-year-old noted, acknowledging that his lighter locks may not go over well with fans. who prefer his signature dark hair. "This has really jacked up a lot of people who don't really know how to embrace it," he joked. "Either they love it or hate it."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Lily James

The Pam & Tommy star is ready for fall.

Two months after debuting a fresh blonde 'do, James once again changed up her hue, showing off copper strands at the 2022 Emmys. The 33-year-old matched her chestnut-tinted hair with a bronze metallic Versace gown that was inspired by the early aughts.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Gotham/FilmMagic
Dixie D'Amelio

Talk about a TikTok shock.

The influencer surprised fans when she showed off her newly shaved head at the Harper's Bazaar Global Icons Party on Sept. 9. Prior to hitting he red carpet, D'Amelio documented her dramatic transformation in a YouTube video. 

"I've wanted to do this since sixth grade," the 21-year-old explained. "I just want, like, to restart. We're gonna make it a moment."

But before finally going for the buzz cut, D'Amelio had to remind herself that her hair would grow back.

"Everyone who I've told is like, 'Oh, that's going to be dope,'" she continued. "And if someone doesn't like it, then who cares. I just want to be a cool girl."

CBS/Getty Images
Sheryl Underwood

Underwood is ready to talk about her health journey.

The Talk co-host revealed she has lost 90 pounds, opening up about the doctor's visit that inspired her to change her lifestyle.

"My lab work: diabetic, pre-diabetic, hypertension, all the things that you hear, especially with women," Underwood told People. "I really wanted to get ahead of it."

The 58-year-old went on to say she considered undergoing gastric bypass surgery, but "when you do it, you have to go through the psychiatrist. You have to go through the dietician," Underwood explained. "But because I worked with the dietician, I lost weight. I didn't lose a significant amount, but I lost to a point where the insurance was not going to pay for it."

Underwood credited Wegovy, an injection she took weekly to suppress her appetite that was given to her by her doctor, as well as "getting more sleep, "drinking more water" and adding fiber to her diet for her weight loss. The TV personality has dropped four dress sizes and hopes to lose another 25 pounds, she said, adding, "I feel amazing."

prideofgypsies / Instagram
Jason Momoa

Look, it's a new tattoo for his new 'do.

Less than two weeks after shocking fans by shaving off some of his signature long hair, the Aquaman star debuted new ink on the side of his head that he said was "over 20 years in the making."

Momoa offered the first look at the design in a Sept. 14 Instagram video, showing off the large tattoo that also extends down the 43-year-old's neck.

The design, which Momoa's rep told Just Jared "related to his Hawaiian roots and culture," was created by Keone Nunes, who does traditional Hawaiian tattooing. 

"Sometimes you have to wait for the right time to get what is right for you," Nunes wrote in an Instagram caption about the tattoo. "I have known Jason's father Joe since high school and started talking to Jason over 20 years ago on doing work on him. With family and friends to support him, yesterday was the first step in his journey."

Phil Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Sophie Thatcher

This Yellowjacket just switched up her look. 

Thatcher, who is best known for rocking bleached blonde hair on the hit Showtime series Yellowjackets, walked the 2022 Emmys red carpet with a dramatically dark new color, as well as a new hairstyle. 

"We used a few hair extensions to achieve a fuller 1920s bob look," the 21-year-old told Vogue, "as opposed to my natural mullet cut."

Before the awards show, Thatcher had been sporting a copper pixie cut.

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Slams Paparazzi While Sharing Candid Pregnancy Pictures

2

Love Is Blind’s Kyle & Deepti Finally Confirm Romance

3

Inside the Royal World of the Unflappable Princess Anne

4

These Secrets About Fatal Attraction Will Not Be Ignored

5

Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to "Make More Babies" With John Legend

Latest News

Exclusive

Venus Williams Serves Up Her Favorite Memories With Serena Williams

Solo Stove Sale: Shop Portable, Fire Pits With 16,200+ 5-Star Reviews

These Secrets About Fatal Attraction Will Not Be Ignored

DWTS Season 31: Did 5 Random People Know the Celebs?

Everything You Need From Amazon To Make Your Home Cozy for Fall

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Inside the Royal World of the Unflappable Princess Anne