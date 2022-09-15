Christina Milian Reveals the Sweet Treat Her Kids Love

From AM to PM, Christina Milian has your sweet tooth covered.

When the Love Don't Cost a Thing actress co-founded Beignet Box—a sweet treat brand that brings the traditional New Orleans pastry to California—she knew it would be an instant hit.

"Everybody loves food and we all indulge in it, and we see that in the people that come into our business," Christina told E! News. "It's cool to be able to provide them something that actually brings them joy."

The "Drop It Low" singer's children, daughter Violet Madison, 11, whose dad is Christina's ex The Dream, and sons Isaiah Tota, 2, and Kenna Tota, 17 months, who she shares with husband Matt Pokora, are also fans of her beignets.

"They absolutely love it!" she gushed, adding that she's seen other children beg their parents for a beignet. "I've seen kids in the stroller, when their parents are walking them, and they recognize our building and they either throw a fit because they want to go there."