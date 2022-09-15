Exclusive

Christina Milian Reveals the Sweet Treat Her Kids Love

Christina Milian dished on all the delicious details about her pastry brand, Beignet Boxes, and why her partnership with Yelp for Hispanic Heritage Month is extra sweet.

By Alyssa Morin, Alexandra Ross Sep 15, 2022 7:41 PMTags
InterviewsExclusivesChristina MilianFoodCelebritiesLivingHispanic Heritage MonthE! Insider

From AM to PMChristina Milian has your sweet tooth covered.

When the Love Don't Cost a Thing actress co-founded Beignet Box—a sweet treat brand that brings the traditional New Orleans pastry to California—she knew it would be an instant hit.

"Everybody loves food and we all indulge in it, and we see that in the people that come into our business," Christina told E! News. "It's cool to be able to provide them something that actually brings them joy."

The "Drop It Low" singer's children, daughter Violet Madison, 11, whose dad is Christina's ex The Dream, and sons Isaiah Tota, 2, and Kenna Tota, 17 months, who she shares with husband Matt Pokora, are also fans of her beignets.

"They absolutely love it!" she gushed, adding that she's seen other children beg their parents for a beignet. "I've seen kids in the stroller, when their parents are walking them, and they recognize our building and they either throw a fit because they want to go there."

photos
Get to Know the Next Generation of Hollywood's Latinx Talent

Christina, who will be featured on Yelp's Latinx "Ones-to-Watch" list in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, explained why her collaboration with the company was extra sweet.

"I rely heavily on Yelp for all my decisions, so it was exciting they were interested in showcasing my business," she said. "Especially a business that I started with my best friend (Elizabeth Morris), from the ground up, and we love that it's all about community."

@christinamilian Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Jesse Powell's Sister Sends Message to Supporters After His Death

2

Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Jimmy Kimmel Showed Quinta Brunson “Disrespect”

3

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critic Asked About Time With Her Kids

The 40-year-old continued, "The Latin community is very much about community and this really means a lot to small business owners...so, being highlighted for Beignet Box, it's a big deal."

And this milestone is only the beginning for the Resort to Love star, who revealed she's looking forward to expanding her business in many locations.

"I would love to franchise out to Europe because my husband is French and it makes sense to open a Beignet Box in France," she said. "That's my dream, and part of our goal is to open more Beignet Boxes throughout the world."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Image

Currently, Christina has two California store locations: Studio City and Glendale. You can get all the delicious details on Yelp, where the company will also spotlight other Latinx-owned small businesses across the country in the food, beauty and home categories.

Trending Stories

1

Jesse Powell's Sister Sends Message to Supporters After His Death

2

Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Jimmy Kimmel Showed Quinta Brunson “Disrespect”

3

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critic Asked About Time With Her Kids

4

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing

5

The Biggest Bombshells From Netflix's Lori Vallow Docuseries

Latest News

Mariah Carey Shares Insight Into Her Bond With Meghan Markle

Exclusive

How National Treasure Role Was Perfect for Catherine Zeta-Jones

Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Glows in First Baby Bump Photo

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Viral Slip Dress Is Finally Back in Stock

How Manifest Was Saved by Netflix for a 4th and Final Season

Michelle Branch Gets Candid About Her Marriage To Patrick Carney

Where Kylie Jenner Hopes Daughter Stormi Wears Her Met Gala Gowns