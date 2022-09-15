Christina Milian Reveals the Sweet Treat Her Kids Love

From AM to PM, Christina Milian has your sweet tooth covered.
When the Love Don't Cost a Thing actress co-founded Beignet Box—a sweet treat brand that brings the traditional New Orleans pastry to California—she knew it would be an instant hit.
"Everybody loves food and we all indulge in it, and we see that in the people that come into our business," Christina told E! News. "It's cool to be able to provide them something that actually brings them joy."
The "Drop It Low" singer's children, daughter Violet Madison, 11, whose dad is Christina's ex The Dream, and sons Isaiah Tota, 2, and Kenna Tota, 17 months, who she shares with husband Matt Pokora, are also fans of her beignets.
"They absolutely love it!" she gushed, adding that she's seen other children beg their parents for a beignet. "I've seen kids in the stroller, when their parents are walking them, and they recognize our building and they either throw a fit because they want to go there."
Christina, who will be featured on Yelp's Latinx "Ones-to-Watch" list in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, explained why her collaboration with the company was extra sweet.
"I rely heavily on Yelp for all my decisions, so it was exciting they were interested in showcasing my business," she said. "Especially a business that I started with my best friend (Elizabeth Morris), from the ground up, and we love that it's all about community."
The 40-year-old continued, "The Latin community is very much about community and this really means a lot to small business owners...so, being highlighted for Beignet Box, it's a big deal."
And this milestone is only the beginning for the Resort to Love star, who revealed she's looking forward to expanding her business in many locations.
"I would love to franchise out to Europe because my husband is French and it makes sense to open a Beignet Box in France," she said. "That's my dream, and part of our goal is to open more Beignet Boxes throughout the world."
Currently, Christina has two California store locations: Studio City and Glendale. You can get all the delicious details on Yelp, where the company will also spotlight other Latinx-owned small businesses across the country in the food, beauty and home categories.