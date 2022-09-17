What's Next for Prince Harry and Prince William in the Wake of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Watch : Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Prince Harry couldn't have predicted the twists and turns his life has taken over the past five years.

From meeting and marrying Meghan Markle, to becoming a father and deciding that a life of scrutiny and protocol wasn't working for his young family and resettling in California, the 38-year-old's day-to-day is drastically different from what it once was as a senior royal.

Now, more than ever.

Because even when what Harry and Meghan said would be a "step back" from the monarchial institution known as The Firm turned into an ocean-crossing leap in 2020, straining Harry's already-fraying bond with his brother, Prince William, Harry remained devoted to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

And in the wake of her death on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, so goes Harry's strongest tie to his old life—at least so long as this fraternal rift remains.