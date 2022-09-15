How Kenan Thompson Feels About 7 Saturday Night Live Co-Stars Leaving Ahead of Season 48

Watch : Kenan Thompson Reveals How Far He'd Make It in Squid Game

If Kenan Thompson has gotten used to one thing after 19 seasons on Saturday Night Live, it's change.

As the NBC comedy's longest-running cast member in history, the actor and comedian has seen his fair share of co-stars come and go over the years.

Since season 47 ended in May, seven SNL stars—Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat and Aristotle Athari—announced their exits from the sketch show. So how does Thompson feel about this year's massive turnover?

"You miss your friends when they leave," he exclusively told E! News ahead of season 48. "It just becomes a different place, but still the same weirdly enough."

Thompson continued, "Hopefully we'll give new people that are just as friendly and just as talented and give them a chance to develop a career. That's the beauty of SNL—it's launched so many careers and given an opportunity to so many. So when others leave I guess we just have to look at it as an opportunity for someone else and hope to celebrate in that."