Matt Smith Believes These Royals Have Watched The Crown

Watch : The Crown Season 6: Who Will Play Prince William & Kate Middleton?

According to Matt Smith, Queen Elizabeth II was a royal reviewer.

The House of the Dragon star—who played a young Prince Philip in seasons one and two of The Crown—said that he heard through the rumor mill that the late queen used to watch Netflix's fictionalized drama of her life.

"I heard the queen had watched it," Smith said during a Sept. 15 appearance on the Today show. "And she used to watch it on a projector on a Sunday night, apparently."

But the same couldn't be said for Smith's muse, the late Prince Philip.

"I know that Philip definitely didn't. A friend of mine sat next to him at a dinner once, and he asked him," he explained. "My friend couldn't resist. By the end of the meal, he was like, 'Philip, I have to ask. Have you watched The Crown?' And [he] apparently turned 'round to him and went, 'Don't be ridiculous.'"