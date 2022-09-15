The Crown’s Claire Foy Honors “Incredible” Queen Elizabeth II

Claire Foy holds Queen Elizabeth II close to her heart.
The Crown star bowed down to the Queen, who she played on the Netflix show, following the monarch's passing on Sept. 8.
"I think that she was an incredible monarch," Claire told the BBC's Lizo Mzimba at the Toronto Film Festival. "She united people and she was a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace."
She added, "I'm very honoured to have been a teeny tiny, small part of her story."
After the second season, the role of the Queen has played by Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton, with the latter portraying the royal in the upcoming fifth season.
On the day of Her Majesty's passing, Netflix confirmed to E! News that The Crown had paused production out of respect.
"The Crown is a love letter to her," The Crown's creator, Peter Morgan said in a statement to Deadline. "I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."
In the past, Claire—who won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2018 for the role—discussed some of the challenges that she faced in portraying the Queen.
"It's very difficult to play someone who everyone has a preconception about and not sort of let that in," she told The Wrap in 2017. "It's hard enough alone to imagine yourself as the queen."
Following the queen's passing, many celebrities, political figures and fellow royals have honored the monarch's legacy, including her oldest son, King Charles III (formerly regarded as Prince Charles).
"To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: Thank you," Charles said on Sept.9 during his first speech as King "Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.'"