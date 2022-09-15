Why “Gutted” Saoirse Ronan’s Barbie Cameo Didn’t Work Out

(For reference, Greta directed Saoirse in both Lady Bird and Little Women. As for Margot, she and Saoirse co-starred together in 2018's Mary Queen of Scots).

As Saoirse recalled, "I have texted Margot and Greta and I'm like, 'If you're doing any pick-up [shots], maybe I can just walk through the background?'"

And if you're curious about what the background of the highly anticipated movie looks like thus far, keep reading to find out.