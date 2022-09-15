Bring It On's Next Sequel Is Actually a Horror Film: Watch the Trailer for Cheer or Die

Watch : "Bring It On": Cliff's 40th Birthday - E! News Rewind

'Brr, it's cold in here. There must be a killer in the atmosphere.

Bring It On is back, and this time, the beloved cheerleading franchise is taking a stab at the slasher genre. Titled Bring It On: Cheer or Die, the seventh installment coming to SYFY this October is a horror flick that follows team co-captains Abby (Kerri Medders) and McKayla (Tiera Skovbye) and their Diablos teammates as they prepare for the upcoming regional cheer competition. The squad has a problem, though—they're forbidden from doing any risky cheer stunts by their overly cautious school principal (Missi Pyle).

So, the squad decides to choreograph a winning routine in secret at a nearby abandoned school. Problem solved, right? Not exactly, because the cheerleaders begin to disappear one by one and before they know it, they're locked inside with a terrifying killer.

Oh, and did we mention this is all happening on Halloween?