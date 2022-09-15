Breaking

Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Attention, Upper East Siders: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are officially adding to their family. Blake is pregnant and expecting another baby, who will join daughters James, Inez and Betty.

One secret Gossip Girl is ready to tell? Blake Lively is pregnant! The 35-year-old is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake—who is already mom to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3—debuted her baby bump on Sept. 15 during an appearance at the Forbes Power Women's Summit. During the event, Blake cheekily alluded to expanding her family, sharing, "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."

Ryan and Blake, who tied the knot in 2012, often keep their daughters out of the public eye, but that hasn't stopped them from gushing over their family life together. 

"Having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin," Blake told Forbes in May. "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident—not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

Of course, they still give her "attitude" from time to time—but she has a hilarious remedy for that. All she has to do is remind them of how cool their mom is, which obviously includes showing them her magical Met Gala ensembles.

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Quotes on Parenthood

"When my kids are giving me attitude, I'm like, 'This is your mom,'" she recently joked to Vogue of her red carpet looks. "I mean come on—I try to tell them that I'm real-life royalty and that they're lucky that I'm raising them. They don't buy it. They don't believe it."

While she continues to ace the parenting game, it seems she and Ryan also know how to keep the romance alive and well. 

"We really like each other," Ryan told Extra last year, when asked about the secret to their marriage. "We really liked each other before as friends beforehand. We like each other even more so now."

Another secret to their successful relationship? A good sense of humor, so it seems. The duo famously love to troll one another (especially on their birthdays and important milestones) and even crack a joke while speaking about their love for their daughters.

"Being a father is the single greatest feeling on earth," Ryan tweeted in 2016. "Not including those wonderful years I spent without a child, of course."

With another little one on the way, it's time to relive their best relationship moments here.

