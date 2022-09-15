Timothée Chalamet Reacts to The Internet Frenzy Over His Willy Wonka Portrayal

Timothée Chalamet responds to the internet's reaction over his upcoming movie musical Wonka for British Vogue's October cover. Here's what he had to say.

Timothée Chalamet knows he has the golden ticket.

Chalamet has seen the frenzy over his upcoming movie musical Wonka, and he is making it clear the film is not what the internet expects."You know what's really funny about that is it's so misleading," he told British Vogue for its October cover story. "This movie is so sincere, it's so joyous."

The Call Me By My Name actor revealed he has seven musical numbers during the musical.

"I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f**k you want at the wall, you know?" Chalamet shared.

He added,"And I guess what I'm realizing is that one's personal life, one's adult life, can be quite boring and the artist's life can still be extraordinary."

When a first glimpse of him in crimson velvet and a top hat surfaced, the internet went wild, with one user tweeting, "In this one, Wonka f**ks." 

Other tweets echoed this sentiment with, "Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka if Willy Wonka made the Forbes 30 under 30, and, "Definitely different, but I respect a fine looking British look."

Although details surrounding the plot of Wonka remains under wraps, Warner Brothers has shared that the movie will follow the adventures of a young Wonka prior to his life at the legendary chocolate factory.

Alongside Chalamet, the movie stars Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, and Jim Carter.

The Dune star also reflected on his whirlwind last few years. "I had a delusional dream in my early teenage years to have, in my late teenage years, an acting career," Chalamte explained. "And in my late teenage years, working on Homeland and starting to do theatre in New York, I felt like I reduced my goal to something more realistic, which was to work in theatre and hopefully make enough money doing either a TV show or something I could sustain myself with."

"Then it felt like every dream came true, exponentially," the actor concluded.

