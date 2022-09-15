Trisha Paytas Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Moses Hacmon

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Prepare to see a new face on Trisha Paytas' vlogs.

The YouTube star announced the birth of their first child with husband Moses Hacmon, a baby girl named Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, on Sept. 15. Trisha confirmed the news by sharing a few photos featuring the couple cradling their newborn to social media, noting that the two welcomed their daughter the day before.

Trisha, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, announced they were pregnant on Instagram Feb. 14. The social media star celebrated their Valentine's Day news by sharing a sonogram photo and three positive pregnancy tests, captioning the post, "Love at first [heart] beat."

Moses wrote on his post, "Mom and Dad. Best #valentine gift ever!" with Trisha leaving a few words the new dad, "Thank you for the best gift of all. You have officially made all my dreams come true, this baby will be so loved."

The couple wed in December 2021.