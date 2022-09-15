Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and More Light Up Tom Ford’s New York Fashion Week Show

Watch : The TRUTH About Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid

Tom Ford hasn't lost his luster.

The designer closed out New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14 with an orgasmic display of glitzy cut-out dresses, metallic tops that looked like liquid gold, sheer outfits with lavish draping and intricate floral embroidery.

Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls and Bella Hadid lit up the runway in sparkly looks that paid homage to the '70s disco era, while other models strutted the catwalk in clothes that were reminiscent of Tom's iconic 2001 Gucci show—as they wore sleek slip dresses, see-through tees and black satin bustiers.

As if that wasn't nostalgic-inducing, the designer also showcased new lace-adorned underwear, a cheeky update to the infamous G-string he created in the early aughts.

Guests also brought their fashion A-game to eye the spring/summer 2023 collection.

Katie Holmes sizzled in a black body-clinging long-sleeve dress with a hood, while Nicola Peltz Beckham opted for a shimmery silver top paired with a metallic gold spandex skirt and matching platform heels.