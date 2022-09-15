Is Julia Fox Joining The Real Housewives of New York City? She Says…

Watch : Julia Fox CLEARS UP Those Drake Dating Rumors

Is Julia Fox ready to become Bravo's next big star? Not quite yet.

The actress and model—best known for her brief relationship with Kanye West and her viral "uncut gems" meme—has been heavily rumored to be joining the rebooted lineup of The Real Housewives of New York City. And while she confirmed that the network reached out to her about the possibility, she shut down casting rumors in a recent interview.

"They called, but I told them, I'm just not really there yet right now," she told ES Magazine in a profile published Sept. 15. "But maybe in the future."

And if she were to join the reality franchise down the line, Fox wants to do it on her terms. She added, "I would only do it if it could be me and my friends on it."

So, it's not a definite "no" or "yes" for Fox, but fans won't catch her on the show's upcoming season 14, which is set to feature a brand-new batch of Housewives. Bravo has yet to announce if season 13 stars Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams will return.