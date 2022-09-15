Saved By the Bell Stars Say Kobe Bryant Nearly Appeared in Reboot

Watch : "Saved by the Bell" 31 Years Later: E! News Rewind

The stars of the Saved By the Bell revival are revealing the cameo that never was.

Josie Totah and Alycia Pascual-Peña shared on their podcast Dare We Say that the late and great basketball star Kobe Bryant was due to film a cameo for the Peacock series before he and eight others, including his daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash January 2020.

"A wild tidbit that I don't think a lot of people know, or, it's not important at all because obviously, we are the least of importance when it comes to this legend and his daughter's passing," Totah said in the Sept. 15 episode, "but we were actually supposed to film with Kobe two days after he died."

And while Totah, who co-hosts Dare We Say with Pascual-Peña and Yasmine Hamady, didn't know Bryant personally, she said learning of his death was a "surreal" experience, adding, "It was a very weird and insane thing to go through."