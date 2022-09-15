Cobra Kai Creators Explain Why They’re Developing Ferris Bueller Spin-Off

Watch : "Cobra Kai" Star Mary Mouser Speechless Over PCA Nominations

From one spin-off to the next.

Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, the creators behind Netflix's hit Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai, are set to develop another fresh take on a beloved '80s film: Ferris Bueller's Day Off. And while we won't be seeing any shenanigans from Ferris (Matthew Broderick) or Cameron (Alan Ruck), the new creators have confirmed we'll be exploring another story from that fateful day in Chicago—the story of the two valets (originally played by Richard Edson and Larry "Flash" Jenkins) who took Cameron's dad's Ferrari for a joy ride.

"What's going on in their lives? They seem to be living a very different experience than Ferris, who lives in the the ultimate suburbia," Hurwitz told Variety in an interview published Sept. 14. "What may have led to them needing that car, wanting that car and taking it? When you begin to unravel all the threads, it sparked a lot of ideas."

Hurwitz added that the film, titled Sam and Victor's Day Off and currently being developed by Paramount Pictures, wouldn't just be a re-telling of the original 1986 comedy. Instead, it will explore different characters' perspectives of the same events—much like Cobra Kai.