Cobra Kai Creators Explain Why They’re Developing Ferris Bueller Spin-Off

The creators behind The Karate Kid's spin-off Cobra Kai are in the beginning stages of developing a spin-off of another classic '80s film: Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

From one spin-off to the next. 

Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, the creators behind Netflix's hit Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai, are set to develop another fresh take on a beloved '80s film: Ferris Bueller's Day Off. And while we won't be seeing any shenanigans from Ferris (Matthew Broderick) or Cameron (Alan Ruck), the new creators have confirmed we'll be exploring another story from that fateful day in Chicago—the story of the two valets (originally played by Richard Edson and Larry "Flash" Jenkins) who took Cameron's dad's Ferrari for a joy ride. 

"What's going on in their lives? They seem to be living a very different experience than Ferris, who lives in the the ultimate suburbia," Hurwitz told Variety in an interview published Sept. 14. "What may have led to them needing that car, wanting that car and taking it? When you begin to unravel all the threads, it sparked a lot of ideas."

Hurwitz added that the film, titled Sam and Victor's Day Off and currently being developed by Paramount Pictures, wouldn't just be a re-telling of the original 1986 comedy. Instead, it will explore different characters' perspectives of the same events—much like Cobra Kai

"The similarity with Cobra Kai, it started with a point of view that you haven't seen," Heald explained. "In Karate Kid, what if you were in Johnny's shoes? It makes you look back at The Karate Kid in a fun, different way. It keeps that movie alive in a different way. If things work out with this, it would be similar."

And though they can't spoil anything about what Sam and Victor's adventure will entail, the creators confirmed that the story will take place on the same day as Ferris' day off. 

"They're in Chicago, they've crossed paths on their journey," Hurwitz teased. "Some of the iconic set pieces or locations that we saw through Ferris' eyes, perhaps we'll get to see through the eyes of other characters."

In the original film, the originally-unnamed valets racked up a ton of miles on Cameron's dad's prized Ferrari, causing Cameron to have somewhat of a mental breakdown. But when he tried to solve the problem by putting the car in reverse, he got so angry that he kicked the car through the walls of the glass garage, sending it into the woods below.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is now streaming on Netflix. 

