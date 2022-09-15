See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official.
The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
As for Avery, she showed JoJo some support by wearing a pink T-shirt from XOMG POP!—the teen pop group the Dance Moms alum created with her mom Jessalynn Siwa—that featured their new single "Candy Hearts" written across the front. She also donned a gray sweatsuit with rainbow detailing and finished her look with a set of pigtails, colorful hair accessories, and pink tennis shoes.
The red carpet appearance came shortly after JoJo and Avery confirmed their relationship on TikTok. In a Sept. 13 video, the former Nickelodeon star and the TikToker shared a kiss while posing for pictures in a photo booth on a Chuck E. Cheese date, with JoJo captioning the post, "Happiest girl."
However, the pair had been hinting at their romance on social media for a while. In a Sept. 10 video, Avery showed a text exchange in which JoJo expressed how she wasn't feeling well and wanted a hug, resulting in Avery traveling to give her one. And in a Sept. 4 post, Avery and JoJo lip-synched an old audio featuring Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick saying they're just friends, with JoJo captioning the clip, "This audio was made for us…. @averycyrus."
Avery previously dated TikToker Soph Mosca for about two years. However, they announced their breakup in August. As for JoJo, she was previously in a relationship with Kylie Prew. But in August, months after the two rekindled their romance after going their separate ways last fall, Kylie revealed they'd split again and that she'd been single for "almost two months." However, she made it clear there wasn't any drama.
"It's not deep, I promise," Kylie said in an Instagram Live video reshared on TikTok. "Everything's fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it's not, and I just want to clear the air. We're both safe, and happy, and healthy and that's all that matters."