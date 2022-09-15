See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages

However, the pair had been hinting at their romance on social media for a while. In a Sept. 10 video, Avery showed a text exchange in which JoJo expressed how she wasn't feeling well and wanted a hug, resulting in Avery traveling to give her one. And in a Sept. 4 post, Avery and JoJo lip-synched an old audio featuring Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick saying they're just friends, with JoJo captioning the clip, "This audio was made for us…. @averycyrus."

Avery previously dated TikToker Soph Mosca for about two years. However, they announced their breakup in August. As for JoJo, she was previously in a relationship with Kylie Prew. But in August, months after the two rekindled their romance after going their separate ways last fall, Kylie revealed they'd split again and that she'd been single for "almost two months." However, she made it clear there wasn't any drama.

"It's not deep, I promise," Kylie said in an Instagram Live video reshared on TikTok. "Everything's fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it's not, and I just want to clear the air. We're both safe, and happy, and healthy and that's all that matters."