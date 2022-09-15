See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

After JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus confirmed their relationship on TikTok, the former Nickelodeon star and the content creator made their red carpet debut as a couple.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 15, 2022 4:49 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesJojo Siwa
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus

You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official.

The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings. 

As for Avery, she showed JoJo some support by wearing a pink T-shirt from XOMG POP!—the teen pop group the Dance Moms alum created with her mom Jessalynn Siwa—that featured their new single "Candy Hearts" written across the front. She also donned a gray sweatsuit with rainbow detailing and finished her look with a set of pigtails, colorful hair accessories, and pink tennis shoes.

photos
JoJo Siwa Through the Years

The red carpet appearance came shortly after JoJo and Avery confirmed their relationship on TikTok. In a Sept. 13 video, the former Nickelodeon star and the TikToker shared a kiss while posing for pictures in a photo booth on a Chuck E. Cheese date, with JoJo captioning the post, "Happiest girl." 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages

However, the pair had been hinting at their romance on social media for a while. In a Sept. 10 video, Avery showed a text exchange in which JoJo expressed how she wasn't feeling well and wanted a hug, resulting in Avery traveling to give her one. And in a Sept. 4 post, Avery and JoJo lip-synched an old audio featuring Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick saying they're just friends, with JoJo captioning the clip, "This audio was made for us…. @averycyrus."

Avery previously dated TikToker Soph Mosca for about two years. However, they announced their breakup in August. As for JoJo, she was previously in a relationship with Kylie Prew. But in August, months after the two rekindled their romance after going their separate ways last fall, Kylie revealed they'd split again and that she'd been single for "almost two months." However, she made it clear there wasn't any drama.

"It's not deep, I promise," Kylie said in an Instagram Live video reshared on TikTok. "Everything's fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it's not, and I just want to clear the air. We're both safe, and happy, and healthy and that's all that matters."

 

Trending Stories

1

Jesse Powell's Sister Sends Message to Supporters After His Death

2

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing

3

Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Jimmy Kimmel Showed Quinta Brunson “Disrespect”

4

Matt Smith Says the Queen Would Watch The Crown—But Not Philip

5
Breaking

Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Latest News

Exclusive

Christina Milian Shares the Sweet Reason Behind Beignet Box's Success

Saturday Night Live: Meet the 4 New Comedians Joining the Cast

Jesse Williams' Ex-Wife Aryn Seemingly Calls Out His Parenting

Blake Lively Shares "Important" Message She Hopes to Send Her Kids

Exclusive

Kenan Thompson Reacts to 7 Saturday Night Live Co-Stars Leaving

Matt Smith Says the Queen Would Watch The Crown—But Not Philip

The Crown’s Claire Foy Honors “Incredible” Queen Elizabeth II