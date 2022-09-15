Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing With Her Mom

They grow up so fast.
On Sept. 14, Charlotte Grace Prinze, daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., stepped out for a rare public appearance as her mother's date to the Los Angeles screening of Sarah's new Netflix movie, Do Revenge.
The 12-year-old wore a hot pink blazer, matching pants and a white shirt as she posed alongside the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress, who was sporting a bronze sequin mini dress and black heels.
In the Jennifer Kaytin Robinson-directed film, Sarah will play the headmaster of the school alongside Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Sophie Turner and more.
The screening comes just two weeks after Sarah and Freddie celebrated their 20th anniversary. The couple—who are also parents to son Rocky Prinze, 10—commemorated the huge milestone on Sept. 1 by sharing throwback photos of their 2002 nuptials.
In the image shared on Sarah's Instagram, Freddie kissed his bride's hand as she smiled and looked into his eyes. She simply captioned the sweet post, "20" alongside a star emoji.
In 2017, Freddie shared the secret to his successful marriage with his I Know What You Did Last Summer co-star.
"We were just friends," the actor told E! News at the time. "That's one of the reasons I think our relationship has always been so good. We were just friends for a good two years before we ever went on a date. She knew what kind of guy I was. She knew what my morals were, what my priorities were and visa versa. We already kind of knew all the faults in the other person."
The other secret? Laughter.
"As long as they can make you laugh, laughter lasts forever," he added. "If you just think she's hot or she just think your hot, you're in a lot of trouble when you're 60!"
Do Revenge hits Netflix on Sept. 16.