Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing With Her Mom

Watch : Freddie Prinze Jr. on Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar

They grow up so fast.

On Sept. 14, Charlotte Grace Prinze, daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., stepped out for a rare public appearance as her mother's date to the Los Angeles screening of Sarah's new Netflix movie, Do Revenge.

The 12-year-old wore a hot pink blazer, matching pants and a white shirt as she posed alongside the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress, who was sporting a bronze sequin mini dress and black heels.

In the Jennifer Kaytin Robinson-directed film, Sarah will play the headmaster of the school alongside Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Sophie Turner and more.

The screening comes just two weeks after Sarah and Freddie celebrated their 20th anniversary. The couple—who are also parents to son Rocky Prinze, 10—commemorated the huge milestone on Sept. 1 by sharing throwback photos of their 2002 nuptials.

In the image shared on Sarah's Instagram, Freddie kissed his bride's hand as she smiled and looked into his eyes. She simply captioned the sweet post, "20" alongside a star emoji.