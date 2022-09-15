Why the Vampire Academy Series Premiere Made This Change From the Books

Watch : Vampire Academy Producers on Potential Vampire Diaries Crossover

(Spoilers ahead for the series premiere of Vampire Academy on Peacock.)

The series premiere of Peacock's Vampire Academy threw book fans for a loop, and that's exactly what co-creators Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre intended.

As revealed in the episode's dramatic opening sequence—which showed the deaths of several of the Dragomir family in a car crash—the show is set before the events of author Richelle Mead's book series of the same name. And as a fan of the books herself, Plec was excited to flesh out more of the Vampire Academy universe.

"We realized there's a whole season worth of great opportunity right here just in the past," she said in an exclusive interview with E! News. "And so, why not use that as text instead of as memory? Why not begin our story where we can take advantage of some of these great twists and turns?"

For new Vampire Academy fans, the first book (and 2014 film) picks up with best friends Rose Hathaway and Lissa Dragomir—played by Sister Stringer and Daniela Nieves on the Peacock series, respectively—returning to St. Vladimir's Academy after being on the run from vampire society.