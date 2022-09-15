Camila Mendes Says Riverdale's Stars Are Ready For the “Next Chapter”

Camila Mendes shared that she's excited for what's to come after Riverdale's final season, sharing that she's ready for new, challenging roles in movies like Netflix's Do Revenge.

By Cydney Contreras Sep 15, 2022 4:09 PMTags
TVCelebritiesRiverdale
Watch: Lili Reinhart Says Riverdale PASSED on Her First Audition!

Camila Mendes is ready to leave the world of Riverdale behind her.

The actress has played Veronica Lodge since The CW series premiered in 2017, but now, she's looking to challenge herself with different roles when Riverdale ends its run following its upcoming seventh season.. "There's so much more I want to experience, there's still so much more I want to achieve, and I get a small window to do that between seasons," Camila told InStyle in an interview published Sept. 15. "I want to have other things under my belt. I don't want it to just be Riverdale."

But the actress doesn't want people to get it twisted, explaining that she's enjoyed her time on the campy, sometimes bizarre show. She noted that she's met some of her closest friends on the series and still finds ways to grow in the role, saying, "Riverdale taught me so much, and what a blessing to be able to act every day. Not a lot of actors have that privilege." 

photos
15 Secrets About Riverdale Revealed

Camila said that Riverdale's increasingly kooky episodes aren't the reason she's excited for this "next chapter" in her career, dismissing the idea that she and her co-stars, including Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa, detest the series. "Everyone's always like, yeah, ‘Free the Riverdale actors' or whatever, but I think ultimately, we're all going to be sad when it's over," the Palm Springs actress said. "Any sort of creative artist seeks new challenges, and there's a point in time when something ceases to be challenging."

Kailey Schwerman/The CW

Camila continued, "I think everyone's just ready for that next chapter. It's like we're outgrowing the show in a way."

That being said, the Riverdale stars haven't outgrown each other. If anything, Camila said she, Lili and Madelaine Petsch have become even closer as the series nears its end. "They're like my sisters—we've all seen parts of each other that no one else has seen," the actress noted. "It's like family—you don't choose them. Maybe these aren't people that I would've been friends with had I just met them once at a party, but we're bonded by this experience."

Trending Stories

1

Jesse Powell's Sister Sends Message to Supporters After His Death

2

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing

3

Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Jimmy Kimmel Showed Quinta Brunson “Disrespect”

What's more, Camila promised that she, Lili and Madelaine will keep their joint TikTok account @blondebrunetteredhead active, adding, "I will not let it die." So we haven't seen the last of them yet.

Riverdale's seventh and final season is due to premiere on The CW next year. 

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing

2

Jesse Powell's Sister Sends Message to Supporters After His Death

3

Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Jimmy Kimmel Showed Quinta Brunson “Disrespect”

4

Matt Smith Says the Queen Would Watch The Crown—But Not Philip

5

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critic Asked About Time With Her Kids

Latest News

Exclusive

Christina Milian Shares the Sweet Reason Behind Beignet Box's Success

Saturday Night Live: Meet the 4 New Comedians Joining the Cast

Jesse Williams' Ex-Wife Aryn Seemingly Calls Out His Parenting

Blake Lively Shares "Important" Message She Hopes to Send Her Kids

Exclusive

Kenan Thompson Reacts to 7 Saturday Night Live Co-Stars Leaving

Matt Smith Says the Queen Would Watch The Crown—But Not Philip

The Crown’s Claire Foy Honors “Incredible” Queen Elizabeth II