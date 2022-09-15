Camila Mendes Says Riverdale's Stars Are Ready For the “Next Chapter”

Camila Mendes is ready to leave the world of Riverdale behind her.
The actress has played Veronica Lodge since The CW series premiered in 2017, but now, she's looking to challenge herself with different roles when Riverdale ends its run following its upcoming seventh season.. "There's so much more I want to experience, there's still so much more I want to achieve, and I get a small window to do that between seasons," Camila told InStyle in an interview published Sept. 15. "I want to have other things under my belt. I don't want it to just be Riverdale."
But the actress doesn't want people to get it twisted, explaining that she's enjoyed her time on the campy, sometimes bizarre show. She noted that she's met some of her closest friends on the series and still finds ways to grow in the role, saying, "Riverdale taught me so much, and what a blessing to be able to act every day. Not a lot of actors have that privilege."
Camila said that Riverdale's increasingly kooky episodes aren't the reason she's excited for this "next chapter" in her career, dismissing the idea that she and her co-stars, including Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa, detest the series. "Everyone's always like, yeah, ‘Free the Riverdale actors' or whatever, but I think ultimately, we're all going to be sad when it's over," the Palm Springs actress said. "Any sort of creative artist seeks new challenges, and there's a point in time when something ceases to be challenging."
Camila continued, "I think everyone's just ready for that next chapter. It's like we're outgrowing the show in a way."
That being said, the Riverdale stars haven't outgrown each other. If anything, Camila said she, Lili and Madelaine Petsch have become even closer as the series nears its end. "They're like my sisters—we've all seen parts of each other that no one else has seen," the actress noted. "It's like family—you don't choose them. Maybe these aren't people that I would've been friends with had I just met them once at a party, but we're bonded by this experience."
What's more, Camila promised that she, Lili and Madelaine will keep their joint TikTok account @blondebrunetteredhead active, adding, "I will not let it die." So we haven't seen the last of them yet.
Riverdale's seventh and final season is due to premiere on The CW next year.