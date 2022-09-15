Serial's Adnan Syed Case: State’s Attorney Files Motion to Vacate Conviction, Requests New Trial

Although the release went on to the note the State is not "asserting that Mr. Syed is innocent," prosecutors "lack confidence in the integrity of the conviction and requests that Mr. Syed be afforded a new trial."



As the state explained in the press release, their inquiry over the past 12 months revealed evidence regarding two other suspects, whose identities have not been disclosed. According to prosecutors, "The two suspects may be involved individually or may be involved together. These suspects were known persons at the time of the original investigation and were not properly ruled out nor disclosed to the defense."



Additionally, "New information also revealed that one of the suspects was convicted of attacking a woman in her vehicle, and that one of the suspects was convicted of engaging in serial rape and sexual assault." Prosecutors stated that "some of this information was available at the time of trial," and some of the events occurred after the trial's completion.