Serial's Adnan Syed Case: State’s Attorney Files Motion to Vacate Conviction, Requests New Trial

Baltimore prosecutors have filed a motion to overturn Adnan Syed's conviction.
More than 20 years after Syed was sentenced to life in prison for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend and high school classmate, Hae Min Lee, Baltimore City state's attorney Marilyn Mosby and chief of the Sentencing Review Unit, Becky Feldman, have announced they've taken the steps to request a new trial and vacate his conviction after a year-long investigation.
According to a Sept. 14 press release, their year-long inspection revealed "undisclosed and newly-developed information regarding two alternative suspects, as well as unreliable cell phone tower data."
"Since the inception of my administration, my prosecutors have been sworn to not only aggressively advocate on behalf of the victims of crime, but in the pursuit of justice—when the evidence exists—to correct the wrongs of the past where doubt is evident," Mosby shared in a statement. "For that reason, after a nearly year-long investigation reviewing the facts of this case, Syed deserves a new trial where he is adequately represented, and the latest evidence can be presented."
She continued, "As stewards of the court, we are obligated to uphold confidence in the integrity of convictions and do our part to correct when this standard has been comprised. We have spoken with the family of Ms. Hae Min Lee and fully understand that the person responsible for this heinous crime must be held accountable."
Nearly four weeks after Hae Min Lee disappeared in January 1999, the high school student was found deceased in Baltimore's Leakin Park. In February 2000, a jury found Syed guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping, false imprisonment and robbery, with the then-17-year-old being sentenced to life in prison, plus 30 years for the murder. In 2014, the case received renewed attention when it became the focus of the Serial podcast's first season.
Although the release went on to the note the State is not "asserting that Mr. Syed is innocent," prosecutors "lack confidence in the integrity of the conviction and requests that Mr. Syed be afforded a new trial."
As the state explained in the press release, their inquiry over the past 12 months revealed evidence regarding two other suspects, whose identities have not been disclosed. According to prosecutors, "The two suspects may be involved individually or may be involved together. These suspects were known persons at the time of the original investigation and were not properly ruled out nor disclosed to the defense."
Additionally, "New information also revealed that one of the suspects was convicted of attacking a woman in her vehicle, and that one of the suspects was convicted of engaging in serial rape and sexual assault." Prosecutors stated that "some of this information was available at the time of trial," and some of the events occurred after the trial's completion.
If the court grants this new motion, it will "effectively put Mr. Syed in a new trial status," with his convictions being vacated, but with the case remaining active.
"Whether the State ultimately continues with a trial in this matter or dismisses the charges will depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation," the state's attorney's office concluded. "The State will be requesting that defendant be released on his own recognizance or bail pending the investigation should this Court grant the instant motion."