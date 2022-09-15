It Cosmetics Flash Deal: Get $73 Worth of Makeup for Just $37

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If your ideal makeup aesthetic is "my skin but better," you need to check out It Cosmetics. These products look natural and smooth on your skin while minimizing the appearance of pores. If you want a radiant even finish, it's all about having a good base before you apply the rest of your products. The Your Skin But Better Primer+ creates a makeup-gripping base that hydrates your skin, per the brand. Top that off with the It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Hydrating Foundation + Skincare. It's a buildable product that lasts all day long. If you're enticed by this beauty product combo, you're in luck because there's a discounted bundle that you can shop for a limited time.
QVC has a can't-miss deal with the It Cosmetics primer, foundation, and an application brush for just $37. If you bought all of these products separately, it would cost $73. This really is an unbeatable combination, just check out the rave reviews from happy shoppers below.
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation & Primer 3-Pc Set
Just put a dime-size amount of primer on your skin, starting at the center of your face an blending outwards. Then, shake up the foundation and apply one to two pumps onto clean skin with your brush, once again starting at the center and blending outward.
If you need some additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews from happy shoppers.
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation & Primer 3-Pc Set Reviews
A longtime fan of the brand said, "I've worn it cosmetics for years. I saw a coworker wearing this and decided to give it a try. IM NEVER GOING BACK! I finally have one foundation that's the perfect color for me. I usually have to mix 2-3 colors. Love!"
Someone else explained, "I had been searching for the 'right' foundation. I have tried EVERY foundation out there. This foundation by FAR is the best for me. Great range of shades/tones (color matched myself at Ulta). The coverage is medium and wears fabulously. I highly recommend this foundation and I am so happy to have discovered it."
A shopper declared, "This has been by far the best skin foundation I have ever put on my face. At the age of 72 i have tried many. Will not stop using!!!"
Another customer reviewed, "I love the light coverage that is buildable if needed. It really does make my skin feel better after it has been worn! It settles well on my face. Does not look like cakey makeup on your face."
"This foundation is super thin and lightweight and has great medium to high coverage with a slight luminosity. With my dry skin it applies beautifully and looks great at the end of the day," someone wrote.
A QVC shopper raved, "My absolute favorite! Great buildable coverage, long lasting, and dries to a powder finish with a bit of radiance."
Looking for more great beauty products? This one looks like a lip gloss and has the staying power of a liquid lipstick (even after you eat and drink).