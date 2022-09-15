It Cosmetics Flash Deal: Get $73 Worth of Makeup for Just $37

If you need some additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews from happy shoppers.

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation & Primer 3-Pc Set Reviews

A longtime fan of the brand said, "I've worn it cosmetics for years. I saw a coworker wearing this and decided to give it a try. IM NEVER GOING BACK! I finally have one foundation that's the perfect color for me. I usually have to mix 2-3 colors. Love!"

Someone else explained, "I had been searching for the 'right' foundation. I have tried EVERY foundation out there. This foundation by FAR is the best for me. Great range of shades/tones (color matched myself at Ulta). The coverage is medium and wears fabulously. I highly recommend this foundation and I am so happy to have discovered it."

A shopper declared, "This has been by far the best skin foundation I have ever put on my face. At the age of 72 i have tried many. Will not stop using!!!"

Another customer reviewed, "I love the light coverage that is buildable if needed. It really does make my skin feel better after it has been worn! It settles well on my face. Does not look like cakey makeup on your face."

"This foundation is super thin and lightweight and has great medium to high coverage with a slight luminosity. With my dry skin it applies beautifully and looks great at the end of the day," someone wrote.

A QVC shopper raved, "My absolute favorite! Great buildable coverage, long lasting, and dries to a powder finish with a bit of radiance."