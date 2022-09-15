Kim Kardashian Reveals What She Envisions for Next Relationship After Pete Davidson Split

Watch : Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Date After Pete Davidson Split

Kim Kardashian is ready to try a new approach to dating.

The SKIMS founder, 41, got candid about what's next for her when it comes to dating after her recent breakup with Pete Davidson.

"I'm not looking. I just want to chill for a minute," she shared during a Sept. 14 appearance on the Late Late Show. "I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that."

And while Kim may be just chilling for a while, she admitted that she plans to take the intellectual route when she returns to the dating scene.

"But I think my next route will—I feel like I have to do something, like go to different places," the reality star told host James Corden. "Clearly, it's not working, whatever I'm doing. So, I don't know. Maybe, like, a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm."

Kim added, "I think it's gonna be like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney. That's maybe what I envision in the future."