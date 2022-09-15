Kim Kardashian Reveals What She Envisions for Next Relationship After Pete Davidson Split

More than a month after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson called it quits, the reality star dished about what’s next in her dating life.

Kim Kardashian is ready to try a new approach to dating.

The SKIMS founder, 41, got candid about what's next for her when it comes to dating after her recent breakup with Pete Davidson

"I'm not looking. I just want to chill for a minute," she shared during a Sept. 14 appearance on the Late Late Show. "I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that."

And while Kim may be just chilling for a while, she admitted that she plans to take the intellectual route when she returns to the dating scene.

"But I think my next route will—I feel like I have to do something, like go to different places," the reality star told host James Corden. "Clearly, it's not working, whatever I'm doing. So, I don't know. Maybe, like, a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm."

Kim added, "I think it's gonna be like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney. That's maybe what I envision in the future."

In August, E! News exclusively revealed that Pete, 28, and Kim split, after nine months of dating. At the time, the former Saturday Night Live comedian was spending a lot of time filming the movie Wizards! in Australia, while Kim was busy raising her four kids—North, 9, Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

A source close to the couple told E! News at the time that while Kim and Pete have "a lot of love and respect for each other," they found that the long-distance dynamic and their challenging schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship." 

Last month, Kim shared that she was ready to jump into the dating pool again. A separate source close to the Kardashians star told E! News that she "has plenty of options," adding that "all of her friends are constantly trying to set her up."

Who will Kim end up with next? Only time will tell.

